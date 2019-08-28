Urban Action 8/28 

This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Examining the

Native American

experience

The Moving Beyond Racism Book Group will discuss Tommy Orange's debut novel, "There There," on Monday, September 9.

Critics have described the novel as ambitious and poetic. "There There" is a story about the urban Native American experience told through a multigenerational group of characters who are all traveling to Oakland, California, for a powwow. The characters individually reveal the complexities of a people with a painful history and deep spirituality that they share in common. Their struggles with addiction, violence, and identity in a modern world are presented as they go to a sacred traditional gathering that dates to a time before they were a displaced people.

The event will be held at Barnes and Noble, Pittsford Plaza, at 7 p.m. It's not necessary to read the novel before joining the book group.

Peru's and its

political future

The Rochester Committee on Latin America will kick off its 2019-2020 speaker series with "Latin America and the Colonization of Power," a presentation on the state of Peru by Carlos Carrillo on Wednesday, September 4.

Carrillo is a political scientist and sociologist who has focused much of his work on international relations. He was formerly a professor at the Ricardo Palma University and the National University of San Marcos in Lima, Peru. He continues to teach courses in political science.

The program will be held at Downtown United Presbyterian Church , 121 North Fitzhugh Street, at 7 p.m.