Urban Action 9/11 

This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

A local view of

climate change

The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association and the Canandaigua Chapter Citizens Climate Lobby will show the locally produced documentary "Comfort Zone: A Film About Change" on Tuesday, September 17.

The film takes an in-depth look at both the subtle and profound changes happening in the Upstate Region as global climate issues continue to impact the planet. The film will be shown at The Wood Library, Mary Parmele Hamlin Meeting Room, 134 North Main Street, Canandiagua, at 6:30 p.m..

Spreading

Gandhi's

message

The MK Gandhi Institute for Non-Violence will hold a "Walk for Peace" on Wednesday, September 11, to commemorate the anniversary of the 2001 attacks and the anniversary of Gandhi's 150th birth date, which was on October 2.

The walk will begin at the Highland Park Veteran's Memorial at 5:30 p.m. and end at the Gandhi Institute, 929 South Plymouth Avenue. The event kicks off a series of events from September 11 through October 6. They include an art exhibition on Gandhi's life and work, talks on Gandhi's philosophy, and a screening of the film "Gandhi" at the Dryden Theater. Details are on the Institute's website: https://gandhiinstitute.org/.

Honoring Jewish

women leaders

The National Council of Jewish Women, Greater Rochester Section, will hold a celebration of "125 years of Service and Leadership" on Sunday, September 15. The organization will honor a tradition of Jewish women community leaders.

Keynote speaker Catherine Cerulli, professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester, will discuss social justice issues facing the US. The event will be held at Temple B'rith Kodesh, 2131 Elmwood Avenue, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $35. Registration: www.ncjwgrs.org.