September 18, 2019 News & Opinion » Urban Action

.
Urban Action 9/18 

This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Architecture and justice

in urban America

The University of Rochester Humanities Center will present a lecture on architecture and justice by Bryan Lee Jr. on Thursday, September 19. Lee is the recipient of the 2013 American Institute of Architects' Diversity Recognition Award and in 2015 he received the Next City Vanguard Fellowship. He is the founding organizer of the Design Justice Platform and organized the Design as Protest National Day of Action. His lecture is part of the center's "Communities" series and will be held at the UR's Rush Rhees Library on the River Campus, in the Hawkins-Carlson Room, at 6:30 p.m.

Exhibit shows

nuclear horror

The Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County has the Hiroshima-Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition from the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on display through September 28. The extensive display includes images and artifacts from those affected by the bombings in 1945, and it's located on the second floor of the Rundel Memorial Building, 115 South Avenue. There will also be a rare opportunity to listen to Sadae Kasaoka, an atomic bomb survivor — or "hibakusha" — talk about her experience at noon on Thursday, September 19, in the Kate Gleason Auditorium of the Central Library,115 South Avenue.

African-American culture's

link to nature

The Genesee Land Trust and the Sierra Club Rochester Regional Group will present "Diversity, Equity, And Leadership Outdoors," a lecture by Rue Mapp, on Thursday, September 19. Mapp is the founder and CEO of Outdoor Afro, a network that connects African-American people and communities to nature. The event will be held at Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus Street. Networking begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the event at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required: www.geneseelandtrust.org/special-events.

