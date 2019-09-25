Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 25, 2019 News & Opinion » Urban Action

Urban Action 9/25 

click to enlarge urban_action1-1.jpg
This week's call to action includes the following events and activities. (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

Book talk on press freedom

Friends and Foundation of the Rochester Public Library will present a discussion of David McGraw's book "Truth in Our Times: Inside the Fight for Press Freedom in the Age of Alternative Facts," on Tuesday, September 24. McGraw is the deputy general counsel for the New York Times and he advises reporters who are breaking stories. The discussion is part of the library's Books Sandwiched In series. Jim Memmott, retired senior editor for the Democrat and Chronicle, will review McGraw's book. The event will be held at the Central Library's Kate Gleason Auditorium, 115 South Avenue, from 12:12 p.m. to 12:52 p.m.

Strike for climate

The Rochester People's Climate Coalition will hold a "Global Climate Strike-March" on Friday, September 27. The march is being held to show solidarity with people around the world who are walking out of their workplaces, schools, and homes to demand an end to the use of fossil fuels. The march in Rochester will start at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 30 Church Street, and end at the Federal Building, 100 State Street.

Getting guns off Rochester's streets

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is hosting a Rochester gun buyback event on Wednesday, September 25. The event is being held in collaboration with the Rochester Police Department at First Genesis Baptist Church, 292 Hudson Avenue, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Answers on cannabis law

NY HempLab, OWN Rochester, and Roc NORML will host "Communities and Cannabis," on Thursday, September 26. The event is the first of a series designed to help educate the Rochester community about existing and proposed laws concerning cannabis in New York. Decriminalization, the war on drugs, and legalization are some of the topics that will be covered. The event will be held at Brue Coffee, 960 Genesee Street, from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration: bit.ly/communitiesandcannabisrsvp.

