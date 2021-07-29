Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 29, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

URMC lab chosen to perform COVID-19 genome sequencing 

By
click to enlarge UR Medicine Central Laboratory is one of the labs that submitted a proposal, and it was chosen to participate in this collaboration. - PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER
  • PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER MEDICAL CENTER
  • UR Medicine Central Laboratory is one of the labs that submitted a proposal, and it was chosen to participate in this collaboration.
As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread, New York state’s health department is seeking help from external laboratories to track emerging variants.

The state’s sole genome sequencing institution, Wadsworth Center in Albany, received approval to use $20 million to establish a sequencing partnership with five other laboratories.

The UR lab will be in charge of sequencing 10 percent of positive test samples collected locally and from surrounding counties and sending the data to the state for analysis.

Dr. Dwight Hardy, the director of clinical microbiology for UR Medicine labs, said this expansion may help expedite the identification of any mutations within the state.

“If everyone’s sending specimens to one laboratory, sometimes there's a bit of a wait,” Hardy said. “If we do it here, I think the one advantage is it'll be done, hopefully, a bit quicker.”

Hardy said while they wait on more direction from the state’s health department, the lab is equipped to handle sequencing the region’s current caseload. He said that could change if a surge occurs.

“If our positivity rate were to increase significantly, then we might need to consider additional instrumentation, but at the present, I think we'll be fine with the instrumentation we have,” Hardy said.

As of Wednesday, 69.2% of Monroe County residents have received at least one vaccine dose. However, Hardy said there are still enough unvaccinated people to help the virus mutate.

“We can’t predict what the virus is going to do. We can't predict how it will mutate,” Hardy said. “But it's our job to try and keep up with the virus as it mutates and understand the impact of those mutations.”

Racquel Stephen is a reporter for WXXI Public Media, a media partner of CITY.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags: , , , , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
29 Fri
30 Sat
31 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3 Wed
4
2021 Violence Prevention Summit @ Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

2021 Violence Prevention Summit @ Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

The City of Rochester's new Office of Neighborhood Safety will facilitate development...
RocGrowth Candids: Creative Collisions @ UUU Art Collective

RocGrowth Candids: Creative Collisions @ UUU Art Collective

Details here....

Red Cross Blood Drive @ Winton Branch Library

Adults aged 18 and older can call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News