Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 20, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

URMC plans orthopedic campus at Marketplace Mall 

By
click to enlarge RENDERING PROVIDED BY URMC - The Univeristy of Rochester Medical Center plans to open an orthopedic medicine center at The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.
  • RENDERING PROVIDED BY URMC
  • The Univeristy of Rochester Medical Center plans to open an orthopedic medicine center at The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta.

There are big expansion plans in the works for The Marketplace Mall, but they don't include the addition of any big-box store or other retailers.

Instead, the University of Rochester, the town of Henrietta and Wilmorite have announced plans for a new tenant —UR Medicine's Orthopedics and Physical Performance Center.

The 330,000-square-foot facility would include a new ambulatory surgery center, which would occupy the vacant Sears building, according to URMC Board Chair Tom Richards. Plans also call for a new multi-story tower above the surgery center that would house everything a patient may need for a bone, spine or joint condition.

"The demographics of our region are we're getting older," Richards said. "And orthopedic care is connected substantially to age."

University of Rochester Medical Center CEO Mark Taubman said the center would be the biggest offsite building project in the university's history.

"This will be a state-of-the-art facility, offering an unprecedented range of outpatient orthopedic services in one convenient location," he said.

Henrietta Supervisor Steve Schultz acknowledged that bringing a sustainable retailer into the mall would have helped the town, but he said the tax base for the rest of the mall will more than make up for what comes off the tax rolls for the medical center.

"As you look at our changing demographics, orthopedic care is going to be a big need in the future, so to have a thousand people, visitors a day while they're open, that's going to be a big boost to the mall, right, and the surrounding area," he said.

The $240 million project still needs approval from the town of Henrietta, the University of Rochester Board of Trustees, and the state Department of Health.

Officials say the project would create 200 construction jobs and should be completed by 2023.

Alex Crichton is WXXI's All Things Considered host and producer.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26

Invasive Species Workshop: Spotted Lanternfly @ Seneca Park Zoo

senecaparkzoo.org/event/invasive-species-workshop-11-2019...
Dine and Dialogue: 20th Anniversary Celebration @ Nazareth College Shults Center

Dine and Dialogue: 20th Anniversary Celebration @ Nazareth College Shults Center

Form & Content: Experimental Films by Richard Tuohy & Dianna Barrie @ Visual Studies Workshop

Form & Content: Experimental Films by Richard Tuohy & Dianna Barrie @ Visual Studies Workshop

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

November 20-26, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.