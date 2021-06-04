Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 04, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

URMC to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial for children 11 and younger 

By
The University of Rochester Medical Center will be part of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine trial where researchers will be looking at how well the vaccine generates a response in children ages 11 and younger.

The nationwide trial will test the vaccine on 200 to 300 volunteers; about 45 will be from the Rochester area.

Dr. Mary Caserta, the co-leader of the local effort, said safety is more important than efficacy with this particular age group.

“Safety is the primary objective of these studies for the younger children,” Caserta said. “That's why we have to do the studies in children to make sure the vaccine is safe, and induces the right immune response.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 20 percent of the U.S. population is younger than 18. Caserta said achieving herd immunity will be impossible without vaccinating this demographic.

“Millions of children have become infected, thousands have been hospitalized, and hundreds have died,” Caserta said. “COVID-19 is a significant disease in children as well as in adults.”

Trial enrollment begins Monday for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 and in August for the Moderna vaccine. Caserta said they are still accepting volunteers, but parents or guardians will need to give consent.

To volunteer, click here.

Racquel Stephen is a reporter for WXXI, a media partner of CITY.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
4 Sat
5 Sun
6 Mon
7 Tue
8 Wed
9 Thu
10
The Fast & The Furriest Pet Festival, @ Rochester Animal Services

The Fast & The Furriest Pet Festival, @ Rochester Animal Services

Games on the Green @ Winton Branch Library

Games on the Green @ Winton Branch Library

The Genesee Country Village & Museum will host a day of games...
Zoobilation 2021 @ Seneca Park Zoo online

Zoobilation 2021 @ Seneca Park Zoo online

This year’s virtual format provides exclusive experiences, special guests, early access to...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News