Virtual talk presents ‘Stories of the Disabled’ featuring Luticha Doucette 

PHOTO PROVIDED BY LUTICHA ANDRÉ DOUCETTE
Luticha Doucette.
On Thursday night, Henrietta Public Library kicks off a series of virtual talks that highlight participants of the “In This Moment: Revolution Reckoning Reparation
” project, a series of 10 chapbooks that profile local Black leaders, and are assembled by teams of Black writers and photographers. “In This Moment” aims to highlight the scope of revolutionary work happening in Rochester, and each of the subjects contribute to the vibrancy of the city today. The subjects of the project include artist Shawn Dunwoody, University of Rochester Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Visual and Cultural Studies Kathryn Mariner, and state Senator Samra Brouk. The project is the creation of curator Amanda Chestnut and coordinator Jeanne Strazzabosco, and it will be published throughout 2021 by VSW Press.
Several local venues will host the virtual discussions. Henrietta Public Library hosts Thursday’s 7 p.m. Zoom discussion, “Born in Babylon: Stories of the Disabled,” presented by Luticha Doucette, owner of Catalyst Consulting and one of the chapbook’s subjects, and moderated by curator and educator Amanda Chestnut. The talk will center on disabled people and the ways they are often left out of conversations and actions, from Black Lives Matter to major equity initiatives. The talk is free to attend, but registration is required
