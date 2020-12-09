Virtual visiting poet Rage Hezekiah shares methods of slaying shame 

Writers & Books continues its visiting author series — albeit virtually — this week with a Zoom reading by New England-based poet and educator Rage Hezekiah, author of “Stray Harbor.” Hezekiah’s poems locate the emotional centers in the body, and are infused with an exploration of how activating the mind and the senses through nature can be a source of salvation. A central theme in her work is learning to own your capacity in the world, and to love oneself — sparked as a child through a breadcrumb chase connecting moments of fascination and wonder, and as an adult defiantly reclaiming those powers despite the array of traumas this life inflicts. The event will also include a conversation with Oakland-based poet, journalist, and translator July Westhale.
Writers & Books will host a virtual poetry reading by Rage Hezekiah on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, but registration is required
. Hezekiah also will lead a virtual poetry writing workshop, “Slaying Shame: Bringing Wholeness to the Page,” on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ($25; $22 W&B members). Register by Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. at wab.org
.
