VOTE NOW: Best of Rochester 2019 Primary Ballot 

Grab your phone and your wallet, strap on those packs — back, shoulder, fanny, it doesn’t matter — and hit the streets. It’s time for CITY’s annual reader-guided trek through the region, Best of Rochester.
We’ve got 100 categories for you to explore and report back on. Get out there and test yourself. Maybe you always get pizza from that one place, the one that gets the pie to your door 30 minutes after you click send on your order. But is it really the best? Or are you longing to go back to that place that made its pizza with goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes? Make that trip, figure out which one is really best, and let us know.
Or maybe all of your out-of-town guests want to see that one sight. You know the one. Fine, caravan out there. But didn’t you also journey to some of the other amazing places in Rochester, its suburbs, or down in the Finger Lakes? Could that be your true source of Rochester pride?
CITY guides you through important news and events in Greater Rochester every week, all year long. But this reader’s poll is your chance to lead us. Take us on an adventure. Lead us off the beaten path. Let’s explore the heck out of this place.
Voting for this Primary Ballot is open until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 13
, exclusively online. Write in your favorites in at least 30 categories in order for your ballot to count. When this round is over, the top four contestants in each category advance to the final.
Meet back up with us on Wednesday, September 25, to find out each category's top four most-submitted nominations and cast your ballot for the final winners. The Best of Rochester Final Poll will run September 25 through October 16. Results will be published October 23.
REMEMBER: We are looking for the best of Greater Rochester. Votes for national chains headquartered outside of Rochester will not be counted.
Did you take a wrong turn on the trail? Did our staff lead you down a dead end street? We won’t hear your cries for help or see your flare, but we will read notes e-mailed to themail@rochester-citynews.com.
Be sure to follow CITY Newspaper on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for Best of Rochester updates. And while you’re out there, share your adventures with us at #bestofroc19.
Follow this link to take the poll.
Happy trails!