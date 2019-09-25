Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 25, 2019

.
VOTE NOW: Best of Rochester 2019 Final Ballot 

Welcome back from your adventures around Greater Rochester. Your next journey awaits

Earlier, we sent you out to explore what this amazing community has to offer and we asked you to really test yourselves. To seek out new places and travel to familiar haunts, to compare them and see if your favorites are really the Best of Rochester. You reported back with some interesting, creative, and in some cases baffling finds. And even after your exploring, you all still really love Wegmans.

We previously asked you for nominations in 100 different categories, everything from Best Pizza to the Most Important Local News Story Ignored in 2019. You delivered and here at CITY, we’ve selected the top four responses for each category. We need you to trek around Rochester, check these places out, and report back. Take a chance on some unfamiliar places and see how they stack up against your favorite, then let us know which you think is best when you fill you ballot for Best of Rochester 2019’s final round of voting.

You have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, to get your ballots in. You can vote by choosing the best in at least 30 categories. The results will be announced Wednesday, October 23.

Be sure to follow CITY Newspaper on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for Best of Rochester updates. And as you explore the region, share your adventures with #bestofroc19. If the trail gets a little too rough, send us a note at themail@rochester-citynews.com.

Once again, happy trails!

Vote here.

