VOTE NOW: Best of Rochester 2020 Final Ballot 

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s how to make the best of a bad situation. There’s comfort in consistency and pride in pivoting.
With that in mind, CITY presents its annual “Best of Rochester” readers’ poll.
Much has changed in the last six months that rendered some of the poll’s traditional categories irrelevant. Bars and restaurants gave last call, cultural institutions closed, and theater marquees went dark. But their resilience, and that of our entire community, gave us much to celebrate.
The “Best of Rochester” is your chance to salute your favorite people, places, and things that make Rochester special. They are part of who we are, and we are all in this together.
We sifted through your responses from the primary ballot and have presented the top four options in each category, sometimes more when there was a tie for the fourth line. The final round will run through September 15, exclusively online. The winners will be announced on Friday, October 2.
One piece of advice: It’s not lost on us at CITY that some of you might be inclined to try to stuff the ballot box. You can try, but we have our ways of weeding you out. Oh yes, we have our ways.
