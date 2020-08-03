VOTE NOW: Best of Rochester 2020 Primary Ballot 

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s how to make the best of a bad situation. There’s comfort in consistency and pride in pivoting.
With that in mind, CITY presents its annual “Best of Rochester” readers’ poll.
Much has changed in the last six months that rendered some of the poll’s traditional categories irrelevant. Bars and restaurants gave last call, cultural institutions closed, and theater marquees went dark. But their resilience, and that of our entire community, gave us much to celebrate.
The “Best of Rochester” is your chance to salute your favorite people, places, and things that make Rochester special. They are part of who we are, and we are all in this together.
This stage of the poll is the primary
. Just pencil in your choice(s) for your ballot to count. Primary voting is open until Midnight on August 21, exclusively online.
When this round is over, we’ll sift through your thousands of votes and identify the top four finalists in each category. They’ll advance to the final round, in which readers will select one of them. Check back with us on August 31 to find out who made the finals and cast your vote.
The final round will run through August 18. The winners will be announced on Friday, October 2.
One piece of advice: It’s not lost on us at CITY that some of you might be inclined to try to stuff the ballot box. You can try, but we have our ways of weeding you out. Oh yes, we have our ways.
Be sure to follow CITY on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for “Best of Rochester” updates. Tag us at #bestofroc2020.
