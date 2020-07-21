Warren extends curfew on gatherings 

Mayor Lovely Warren has extended the city of Rochester’s curfew for another five days.The curfew was rolled into local emergency orders dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic last week, though the curfew is not directly related to the pandemic. Rather, the mayor enacted it in response to violence in the city that officials have said stemmed from large outdoor gatherings.Warren has to renew the emergency orders, including the curfew, every five days.The curfew prohibits gatherings of five or more people in public places and 10 or more people gathered in private between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Anyone accused of violating the curfew can be charged with a misdemeanor.Bars and restaurants are exempt from the curfew.So far, the only people arrested by police under the curfew were attending a protest against it. Free the People Roc organized the event last Wednesday, arguing the order would be disproportionately used against Black and brown people. The demonstration began at 10 p.m. and continued until around 2 a.m. when police officers arrested 30 people and charged them with violating the curfew, according to the Rochester Police Department.