Warren replaces chief of staff with former county Democratic Party leader 

James Brown is a reporter for WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at jbrown@wxxi.org.

A top job in Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s administration has changed hands.Brittaney Wells, who until recently was chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party, is now Warren's chief of staff.Wells has a long history with Warren and was a part of the administration back in 2014. She also chaired the mayor’s reelection campaign in 2017. Warren is up for reelection next year.Wells replaces Alex Yudelson, who has held that role for the last four years. Like Yudelson, Wells will be charged with pushing forward some of the administration’s “key priorities” such as education, strengthening neighborhoods and economic development.Yudelson unsuccessfully challenged Harry Bronson in a primary for the 138th State Assembly seat this year. He will become an adviser to the mayor for now and is expected to take a new role soon.The move, which is effective immediately, is the latest in a string of changes among high-ranking Warren administration officials. Police Chief La'Ron Singletary was fired and two officials were suspended in the aftermath of Daniel Prude's death after police restrained him in March.