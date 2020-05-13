Warren to unveil her budget proposal Friday 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Mayor Lovely Warren

Rochester residents will get their first glimpse of how the COVID-19 pandemic has battered city finances on Friday when Mayor Lovely Warren presents her budget for the upcoming fiscal year.The budget will be presented during a video news conference — details haven't yet been released.Municipal governments across the state, from cities to villages, have collectively lost untold billions of dollars due to the public health crisis.For example, when state lawmakers passed their budget at the beginning of April, they faced an immediate gap that Governor Andrew Cuomo said could be as high as $15 billion. One of the ways lawmakers closed the hole was by cutting state aid to local governments — and leaving room for additional cuts as the fiscal year wears on.Earlier this month, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the county faced a projected $68 million to $122 million shortfall in its current budget, due to expected losses in sales tax revenue and state aid.On Tuesday, the state Comptroller’s Office reported that sales tax collections were down more than 24 percent in April, as much of the state remained in a shutdown. Monroe County collected $29.1 million in sales tax revenue, a 25 percent decrease compared to April 2019, when it collected $38.7 million, according to the Comptroller’s Office. The county shares that revenue with the city and with towns, villages, and school districts.Warren introduced this year’s $552 million budget on May 18, 2019. The city’s fiscal year begins July 1 and ends June 30.