February 05, 2021 News & Opinion » News

WATCH: Live-stream of RPD Chief La'Ron Singletary's public deposition 

click to enlarge Former RPD Chief La'Ron Singletary.

PHOTO BY GINO FANELLI

Former RPD Chief La'Ron Singletary.

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary is scheduled to be deposed publicly Friday at City Hall about his handling of the Daniel Prude case.

His deposition is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed on on the City Council's YouTube and Facebook channels. CITY will also carry a live-feed of the proceeding here.

The public questioning is part of an independent investigation into the death of Prude by City Council, and was agreed upon by lawyers for Singletary and the private attorneys for Council who are managing the probe.

The Council’s attorney’s, led by Andrew Celli, have deposed nearly a dozen city officials, including Mayor Lovely Warren, as part of their investigation. Those depositions were conducted privately in response to subpoenas.

Singletary declined to respond to his subpoena and, subsequently, negotiated a public deposition.

Prude suffocated to death last March after being restrained by police. The matter was kept from public view until September, when a lawyer for Prude’s family released video footage taken from body cameras worn by police officers who responded to the scene.
Warren fired Singletary a few weeks after Prude’s death became public, as pressure bore down on her administration amid almost around-the-clock protests of public outrage. She said Singletary neglected to inform her of the true nature of Prude’s death.

Singletary has since signaled his intent to sue the city in a notice of claim that alleges he was fired because he refused to lie to investigators about his correspondence with the mayor. The Warren administration has cast the lawsuit as “frivolous.”

Celli or one of his associates is expected to lead the questioning of Singletary, although two members of City Council — Michael Patterson and Malik Evans, a mayoral candidate — are to preside over the proceeding.

David Andreatta is CITY’s editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
