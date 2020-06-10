Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
June 10, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Watch: Thursday "Voice of the Voter" debate between Harry Bronson and Alex Yudelson 

Incumbent Assembly member Harry Bronson and City of Rochester Chief of Staff Alex Yudelson, who are running in a Democratic primary for the 138th Assembly District seat, will participate in a Voice of the Voter Debate on Thursday, June 11 at 8 p.m.

Citizens can submit questions for the candidates ahead of the debate at wxxi.org/voice.

The debate will stream here on rochestercitynewspaper.com and air live on AM 1370, WXXI-TV, and WXXINews.org. It will also stream live at democratandchronicle.com, 13wham.com and wdkx.com.

