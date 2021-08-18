Water Street Music Hall reopens with smooth jazz show featuring Adam Hawley and Judah Sealy 

click to enlarge
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JUDAH SEALY
Rochester jazz musician Judah Sealy opens for Adam Hawley at The Club at Water Street on Aug. 19.
If you have been an avid concertgoer in Rochester over the past two decades, it’s almost certain that you’ve spent a night rockin’ out at Water Street Music Hall. The iconic venue in the heart of downtown was briefly taken over by the Syracuse-based venue Funk n’ Waffles. But after a three-year hiatus, Water Street is back to hosting shows under its original name.
On Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., the Club at Water Street will welcome Adam Hawley, an internationally-recognized jazz-R&B guitarist to the stage. Hawley is an accomplished musician who spent several years as a guitarist for the stars, touring alongside Jennifer Lopez, Natalie Cole, and Dave Coz. Hawley’s solo career has recently exploded, with eight of his tracks hitting number one in the Billboard chart’s smooth jazz category.
The Rochester-based jazz saxophonist Judah Sealy will open up the night, gracing the audience with his blend of R&B, gospel, neo-soul and funk. Sealy’s aptitude for the saxophone began when he was a high school student at Rochester’s School of the Arts. While in college at Roberts Wesleyan, he fell in love with the art of music production, a skill which he would become known for later on in his career. In 2018, Sealy released his self-produced debut album, “Welcome Home,” which received national praise.
Adam Hawley plays with Judah Sealy on Thursday, Aug, 19, at 7 p.m., at the Club at Water Street, 204 N. Water Street. $27-$40. For more information and tickets go to Eventbrite
or waterstreet2020.com
.
Emmarae Stein is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
