Weekly clinic will vaccinate Monroe County grocery store workers 

A new vaccine clinic will be held weekly to vaccinate grocery store employees, including those who work at independent stores and bodegas, against COVID-19.
The first clinic is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, March 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and then each Thursday to follow, provided vaccine remains available. Vaccinations will take place at the Wegmans Conference Center, 200 Wegmans Market St., Rochester, NY 14624.
The clinic is a partnership between Monroe County, the city of Rochester, Wegmans and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Monroe County will place a scheduling link on its website, www.monroecounty.gov
, every Monday at noon. Officials said the expect that each will vaccinate from 300 to 400 people.
“Grocery store employees have been on the front lines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a critical role in providing goods and services that are needed throughout these unprecedented times, while keeping our public health at the forefront,” said County Executive Adam Bello.
To ensure equity in access, Monroe County is reserving approximately 30 percent of the appointments for smaller, city-based employers, and is partnering with the City of Rochester Neighborhood Service Centers to work with these employers to book reservations for their employees.
“Throughout the pandemic, our truly essential workers – our health care, grocery store and restaurant employees and others – the people who truly make daily life possible – have suffered greatly,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “It is only right and equitable to ensure they have dedicated access to the vaccine."
Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
