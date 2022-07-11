Weekly Planner July 11 - 17: What's Happening in Arts, Music, and Life 

What a dull week it would be without the screening of a David Lynch classic at The Little. “Lost Highway” was Robert Blake’s last film, and perhaps his creepiest role. You’ll find the complete CITY calendar here
.
Paws & Claws
9 a.m.
Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul Blvd.
Talons, claws, and hooves, oh my! Paws & Claws is a week-long event at the zoo offering the chance for children to learn about the many different types of steppers that make up the animal kingdom. The program has full-day and half-day options. Full days run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while half days run from 9 a.m. to noon.
— GINO FANELLI
Hannah Wicklund
8 p.m.
Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way.
Prepare to be entranced by this artist’s soulful and raspy vocals, clever and thoughtful lyrics, and sexy stage presence. Wicklund bottles up the spirit of her inspirations — from Lindsey Buckingham to Tom Petty and Jimi Hendrix to Jeff Beck — with her raw talent, shakes it up, and pops the cork. This South Carolina native is only 25, but has been performing on the road since she was 16 and figures she’s played more than 2,500 shows. Consider yourself lucky to have a chance to see one of them. Wicklund is in town one night only. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m.
— DAVID ANDREATTA
Rochester Red Wings Pride Night
7:05 p.m.
Frontier Field, One Morrie Silver Way
The Rochester Red Wings are running a Pride Night promotion in partnership with Rochester LGBTQ+ Together. The Red Wings play the Omaha Storm Chasers. Fans can buy Pride Packs starting at $34, which include a Pride-themed tank top and a ticket. There’s a pre-game performance by the Flower City Pride Band, and fireworks afterward.
— DAVID STREEVER
X Ambassadors at Party in the Park
5:30 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park
The Ithaca-based pop band is known for its outspoken advocacy on social issues. Its 2019 single, “Optimistic,” about gun violence, seems particularly relevant on this news cycle. Also playing are Canadian bluesman Colin James and Head to the Roots.
— JEFF SPEVAK
“Lost Highway”
7:30 p.m.
The Little Theatre, 240 East Ave.
Creepy. Stylish. Mysterious. David Lynch in his element and at his best. Ask me to tell you what this movie is about or what happens, and I can’t remember — but I do vividly recall several haunting images, including one of the creepiest, most inexplicable moments I’ve experienced watching movies. Combined with the soundtrack — both the music and the effects — it all adds up to a real mood. Experiencing this modern classic in a theater is a treat, and hopefully more so with this new 4k restoration by Janus Films. The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Don’t blame me for any lingering nightmares.
— MONA SEGHATOLESLAMI
Dar Williams
7 p.m.
Canalside Stage at the Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton
A beacon of contemporary folk, Dar Williams is not only a great singer-songwriter, but she minds the planet for us. She’s written several books, and the title of this one kind of sums up her thinking: “What I Found in a Thousand Towns: A Traveling Musician's Guide to Rebuilding America's Communities-One Coffee Shop, Dog Run, and Open-Mike Night at a Time.” Opening is Heather Maloney. Tickets range from $25 to $45.
— JEFF SPEVAK
Steel Rail Revival
Noon
111 Parce Ave., and other stages in downtown Fairport
A benefit for the Rochester Music Hall of Fame, with more than 100 local acts playing on 15 stages, both indoor and outdoor. The final shows at all venues hit the stages at about 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 through July 16, with day-of admission $30.
— JEFF SPEVAK