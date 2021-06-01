Weekly Planner June 13-19: What's Happening in Music, Arts, and Life 

Friday’s opening of the Rochester International Jazz Festival is this week’s big-ticket item. But examine the nooks and crannies of this week’s listings, and you’ll uncover a comedian or two. You’ll find the complete CITY calendar here
.
Make your own pasta
6:30 p.m.
Eat Me Ice Cream, The Hungerford Building, 1115 E. Main St., Suite 148
If you’ve only ever boiled dried pasta from a box, mama mia, you’ve gotta try the fresh stuff. Even better: learn to make your own. It’s easier than you think, and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. you can take a Rochester Brainery class over at Eat Me Ice Cream with Christin Ortiz, who has loads of experience working in local kitchens with a special focus on Italian and Hispanic cuisine. Ortiz will teach the basics in a fun and accessible way, and demonstrate different techniques. Participants can eat during class or take their creations home (just bring a to-go container). You’ll also get some marinara sauce and recipes to take away. Appropriate for ages 18 and up. The cost is $34.
— REBECCA RAFFERTY
Peter Holsapple
7:30 p.m.
Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Ave.
Peter Holsapple has been in the music industry for over 50 years — notably, in the 1980s he played keyboard and guitar with the power-pop group The dBs. Today, Holsapple performs as an auxiliary musician with Hootie and the Blowfish. His set at The Bop Shop will be a solo performance, featuring old classics and intimate storytelling from a lifetime in rock and roll. Admission is $20.
— GINO FANELLI
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow and Waxahatchee
7 p.m.
Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
There’s no wasted space on this stage: Jason Isbell’s emotionally powerful lyrics, Crow’s nine Grammys and Waxahatchee, which is the songs of the indie songwriter Katie Crutchfield with a backing band. Isbell’s most-recent album, “Georgia Blue,” is a guest-star studded collection of songs by Georgia artists — REM, The Black Crowes and The Allman Brothers — as performed Isbell and his band, who hail from Georgia.
— JEFF SPEVAK
Nimesh Patel
7:30 p.m.
Comedy @ The Carlson, 50 Carlson Road
Hailed as “Saturday Night Live’s most intriguing new hire” by Vanity Fair in 2017, Nimesh Patel, the show’s first Indian-American writer, has written jokes for Chris Rock, Awkwafina, and the Congressional and White House Correspondents’ Dinners, and currently writes for “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” on NBC. A regular at New York City’s famed Comedy Cellar, this comic has probably already made you laugh and you never knew it. If you catch him, you won’t forget him. Patel does five sets over three days from June 16 to 18. Tickets run $15 to $20.
— DAVID ANDREATTA
Rochester International Jazz Festival
Nine days In and around the East End District
The first notes sound at 4:15 p.m., with the School of the Arts Jazz Band playing on the closed-off Gibbs Street, renamed Jazz Street for the nine-day festival. Each night’s big headliner shows will be free events on Parcel 5, off of E. Main Street. Friday’s show is trumpeter Chris Botti, who goes onstage at 9 p.m., following performances by The Dave Rivello Ensemble and CMD (local jazzmen Casey Filiaci, Mark Terranova and Dave Cohen). Parcel 5 is one of 13 venues, some offering free shows, others charging admission or access through a Club Pass.
— JEFF SPEVAK
ROC City Cannabis Carnival: Spring Edition
1 p.m.
Location to be announced 48 hours before the event
While I haven’t been to one of these functions, I’ve seen pictures, and let me tell you, the name fits. This isn’t a conference, or a meetup, or even a festival — it’s a carnival, filled with weed, weed-adjacent items, and other totally unrelated things like folks in full costume, gymnasts, and general tomfoolery. The phrase “Whoop whoop” comes to mind. You might have to go check it out for yourself. Smoke ’em if you got ’em.
— JACOB WALSH
Free Community Day at George Eastman Museum
10 a.m.
George Eastman Museum, 900 East Ave.
For Juneteenth and the last day of the “Joshua Rashaad McFadden: I Believe I'll Run On” exhibit, the George Eastman Museum is offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ithaca-born activist Ira McKinley’s documentary, “The Throwaways,” screens at 1 p.m., followed by “Amazing Grace,” starring Sydney Pollack and Alan Elliott, at 3:30 p.m.
— DAVID STREEVER