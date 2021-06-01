Weekly Planner June 6-12: What's Happening in Music, Arts, and Life 

Specialty cocktails, beer, and a velvet Elvis for your crib. This is a very promising week, indeed. Looking for more? Find the complete CITY calendar here
.
click image
Rochester Cocktail Revival
Various times
Twenty-three venues
More than 60 events scattered across 23 sites are going bottoms up for the ninth Rochester Cocktail Revival, which runs through June 12. On this night, Redd serves spritz variations (this one’s free) at 5:30 p.m., while Cure at the Public Market serves bar snacks and classic cocktails, along with drinks featuring Bespoke bourbon from the city’s Black Button Distilling (that one’s $30) at 6 p.m. Swan Dive and Cheshire jump on board later in the evening. The week-long celebration ends Sunday with brunch: hip-hop and tequila at The Revelry, cocktails by Buffalo’s Tommyrotter Distillery at the vegetarian Owl House, and one more for the road at Cheshire and Radio Social. All this, and trivia and silent disco, too. To date, the event has raised $120,000 for Cancer Support Community Rochester.
— JEFF SPEVAK
click image
“The Band’s Visit”
7:30 p.m.
Auditorium Theatre
If you’re looking for a hard-charging musical punctuated by rowdy cheers and foot-stomping sing-alongs, look elsewhere. But if you want an honest-to-God musical for grownups that is seductive and soulful, “The Band’s Visit” is for you. The winner of 10 Tony Awards, including “Best Musical,” the show is based on the 2007 film of the same name and depicts a touring Egyptian band stranded in a tiny Israeli desert village for a single night. The story is hopelessly romantic and confirms one of its more memorable lyrics that lands like a shot to the heart: “Nothing is as beautiful as something you don’t expect.” The show runs June 7 through 12. Tickets range from $38 to $88.
— DAVID ANDREATTA
click image
Brian Lindsay Band CD release party
6 p.m.
Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St.
Rochester’s Brian Lindsay has been sitting on these songs for a few years, waiting for the pandemic to pass. OK, close enough. Now it’s time to turn loose this roadhouse rocking, American heartland sound that you’ll associate with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger. “Revival” is Lindsay’s fourth full-length release. When Lindsay sings, “Tonight when the sun goes down, we’re gonna paint this town, paint a masterpiece and then we’ll burn it down,” it’s time to put the fire department on standby.
— JEFF SPEVAK
click image
Art & Treasures Sale
5 p.m.
Memorial Art Gallery, 900 University Ave.
We all love a good second-hand sale, and this annual event is specifically geared toward those with an appreciation for art and other objects of beauty. You can class up your place by bringing home gently used antiques, fine art, original artwork, jewelry, china, pottery, porcelain, silver, crystal, housewares, coffee table art books, and small pieces of furniture, all donated in support of the Memorial Art Gallery. The sale kicks off with a preview night from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9 (tickets are $15, and must be purchased in advance), followed by free-to-attend sale days from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 10 and 11, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 12.
— REBECCA RAFFERTY
click image
Emo Night featuring Cut Me Up Genny!
8:30 p.m.
Photo City Music Hall, 543 Atlantic Ave.
Nostalgia is a weird thing. If you’re not careful, you might find yourself spiraling out of the life you’ve built and straight into the nearest Hot Topic. I’m guilty of being nostalgic every now and then. If the sun is shining just right and I hear an old Fleet Foxes song that I loved in high school, you might catch a tear coming out of my eye. But Emo Night is something entirely different. I hope you didn’t throw out all of your checker print clothing, neon eyeliner, and those Tripp pants with the chains (even though Gen Z has brought all of that stuff back into fashion). Come on, you deserve it: Gather all your buds and get ready to feel like you’re about to “chime in with a ‘Haven’t you people ever heard of closing the goddamn door?’”
— JACOB WALSH
click image
Rochester Real Beer Expo
6 p.m.
South Wedge
After a two-year hiatus because of that damned virus, the Rochester Real Beer Expo is back for 2022. The event doesn’t need much of an explanation. You pay the $50 ticket price — $10 for designated drivers, $70 for VIP early admission — and get access to a penned-in stretch of Gregory Street lined with some of the top craft brewers in New York and beyond. There’s also music and food trucks.
— JEREMY MOULE
click image
Garage Sale Days at the Public Market
7 a.m.
Rochester Public Market, 280 North Union St.
There are bargains to be had in everyone’s basement, and they surface every Sunday this time of year in the great purge that is the Public Market’s Garage Sale Days. From collectibles to clothing, furniture to trinkets, and artwork to jewelry, the offerings are eclectic, inexpensive, and might even inspire you to do some spring cleaning. You can sell your old treasures by signing up to participate anytime through October.
— DAVID ANDREATTA