Weekly Planner May 23-29: What's Happening in Music, Arts, and Life 

This week’s journey meanders from a collection of serious videos from Rochester’s Visual Studies Workshop to that lamp your grandparents once owned. You’ll find the complete CITY calendar here
.
“A History of Police Brutality & Accountability Initiatives in Rochester from the Portable Channel Archive”
Ongoing
Visual Studies Workshop
From 1971 and on into 1986, Rochester’s Portable Channel provided video equipment for Rochester people who wanted to document their interests, including social ills. Housed in a Gothic building at Prince and University Avenue, The Visual Studies Workshop’s collection on clashes between police and citizens is a particularly compelling document. But you can also watch a 1977 visit to a local strip club for particularly compelling voyeurism.
— JEFF SPEVAK
True Crime Book Club
7 p.m.
Virtual
Grisly goings on at the Henrietta Public Library. But you don’t have to leave the comfort of your living room for the Zoom discussion of murder most foul. Sign up through the library’s web site, and you’ll be sent a link to the event. And there’s only 10 seats available for each virtual meeting the True Crime Club, which meets every fourth Tuesday of the month.
— JEFF SPEVAK
“Duck, Duck, Shoot! The Story of American Waterbirds”
10 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday
Genesee Country Village & Museum
Where can you find L.C. Smith shotguns, J.J. Audubon bird lithographs, and a collection of federal duck stamps in one exhibit? For those interested in both regional history and art, the Genesee Country Village and Museum’s John L. Wehle Gallery is a special place. Through sometime in 2023 you can check out “Duck, Duck, Shoot! The Story of American Waterbirds,” which through art, sculpture, decoy objects, historic clothing, and curatorial information explores sustenance and culinary practices, over-hunting, and the birth of waterfowl conservation efforts. Access to the gallery is included with general museum admission.
— REBECCA RAFFERTY
The Spring Chickens
6:30 p.m.
The Little Café
The longstanding members of the local singer-songwriter community – Connie Deming, Steve Piper and Scott Regan – comprise this amiable trio. Most of the songs are originals, although any of the three can deliver a thoughtful cover. Be sure to ask Deming for some Joni Mitchell. This is free, and The Little Café serves a light dinner menu.
— JEFF SPEVAK
The Lumineers
7:30 p.m.
Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
The major-venue summer outdoor season opens with this soulful folk-rock band from Colorado. The group’s new album, “Brightside,” sounds exactly like that; something we perhaps need in these doom-laden times. This is a “climate-positive” tour, designed to reduce its environmental footprint as The Lumineers tour the country. Opening is the Ohio folk trio with an extraneous a, Caamp.
— JEFF SPEVAK
“The Grand Bizarre” screening and Q&A with filmmaker Jodie Mack
7:30 p.m.
Dryden Theatre, 900 East Ave
Jodie Mack's textile-focused animation is a dream for students of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, or your physical reaction to an outside stimulus). Eye-popping visuals flash across the screen accompanied by a scratchy DIY soundtrack with plenty of pleasing thumps. Mack says she edited the 60-minute avant-garde film using a technique she learned from weaving textiles, creating “rows” of patterns and repeating motifs. But what does it all mean? An elevation of labor, a critique of capital, and a question about how culture transforms and travels all seem likely. But don't worry; the filmmaker herself will be on hand to answer questions after.
— DAVID STREEVER
The Lucky Flea
10 a.m.
320 N. Goodman St.
The open-air hipster shopping extravaganza in the Neighborhood of the Arts returns today, and repeats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Sunday while the good-weather season holds. Shoppers can find arts and crafts for sale peppered among the dozens of booths of vintage clothing and tchotchkes. Looking for clothing with the Kodak logo, or a set of ’70s kitschy canisters for the kitchen? You just might find it at The Lucky Flea. Food trucks are usually on site as well. There is free parking around Village Gate Square.
— REBECCA RAFFERTY