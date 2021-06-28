Westside Farmers Market organizers won’t bow to violence 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

Hoody Miller, who has been coming to the Westside Farmers Market since he was a child, offers up some tomatoes.

Westside Farmers Market intern Carly Paris leads a table of children through a craft project. Children's activities, which had been on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic will return to the Westside Farmers Market on Tuesday.

Organizers of the Westside Farmer’s Market want shoppers and neighbors to know that, despite the recent violence on Genesee Street in the 19th Ward, the market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, just as it always is.Jackie Farrell, manager of the market, said she has heard from vendors who are concerned about the violence, and shootings in particular. But so far, vendors haven’t stated that they aren’t coming Tuesday, she added.Farrell wants market patrons to know that she and other organizers are taking steps to keep everyone as safe as possible. Farrell said organizers expect to have Rochester Police Department officers at the market Tuesday.“The worst thing we could do right now is shut down, even on a temporary basis,” Farrell said during a phone conversation Monday, noting that the market hasn’t closed on any scheduled day since it began in 2008.Over the last three weeks, there have been three homicides on Genesee Street. Among them was a June 12 incident where an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were shot as they walked down Genesee Street. The man, Christopher Wood, of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the Strong Memorial Hospital.Additionally, around 7 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call about a shooting near the parking lot of St. Monica’s Church, which is where the Westside Farmers Market is held. A 20-year-old man was shot in his lower body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the Rochester Police Department.But Farrell doesn’t want the violence to deter people from coming out to the market, which she called “a constant positive in our community.” Vendors at the market sell fresh produce, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, yogurt and many other items.Now that the state has loosened COVID-19 restrictions, Tuesday will mark the return of live music and children’s activities at the Westside Farmers Market. Organizers are also preparing to launch a delivery service to aid people with mobility problems.“We need to let people know we are open and we’re still a vital part of the community,” Farrell said.