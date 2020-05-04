When finding a job means doing a video interview 

Jared Valentine used to own a restaurant, and he has marketing experience. But in recent years, he’s been working gigs whenever he can get them.

After he lost his seasonal job in Zagster’s operations department due to the bike-share company leaving Rochester, he looked for work immediately.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JARED VALENTINE

Jared Valentine in his face shield.

He recently answered an ad for a per diem position called "COVID relief" with Rochester Regional Health. He said he wanted to pitch in on the front lines of the pandemic.

His interview started with a phone call.

"That phone interview went really well and I had a great conversation with the gentleman, so I must have hit some of those key points," said Valentine.

It went so well that Valentine said the interviewer wanted to turn the phone interview into a video interview on the spot, but he wasn’t ready for it. He scheduled it for later. (More on that a little later.)

Many job seekers like Valentine are finding that face-to-face interviews are the exception during the pandemic, and video interviews are becoming "the new normal."

But even if the format has changed, career coach Annie Walker said, the fundamentals of job searching have not.

“You look at your skill sets and you see how it can fit in in this world the way it is at this point in time, and you see how you can fit into a particular entity,” said Walker.

Her advice to job seekers: Be aware that employers notice everything, especially on video.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JARED VALENTINE

Jared Valentine takes meticulous notes as he searches for work.

“You want to make sure where you are and what you look like is appropriate,” she said.

Walker also advises doing a dry run to make sure the camera or program used for the interview works. That test will also help job seekers see what’s visible to employers and how noisy the room will be during the interview. Walker said “all the pieces matter.”