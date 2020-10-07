Where and how to vote early in Monroe County 

Monroe County offers nine days of early voting, during which voters registered in the county can cast their ballot at any one of 12 sites.



The locations are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24, 25, and 31, as well as Nov. 1; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, 28, and 30; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 29.





City of Rochester:



David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North Street

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, 57 St. Paul Street; second floor

Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee Street

Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus Street

SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road



West side suburbs:



Town of Chili Senior Center, 3235 Chili Ave, Chili

North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 North Greece Road, Greece



Central suburbs:



Marketplace Mall, 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Henrietta; use north entrance

Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Avenue, Irondequoit



East side suburbs:



Harris-Whalen Park Lodge, 2126 Penfield Road, Penfield

Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Perinton

Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive, Webster