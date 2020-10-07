Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 07, 2020

Where and how to vote early in Monroe County 

Monroe County offers nine days of early voting, during which voters registered in the county can cast their ballot at any one of 12 sites.

The locations are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24, 25, and 31, as well as Nov. 1; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, 28, and 30; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 29.


City of Rochester:

David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North Street
City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, 57 St. Paul Street; second floor
Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee Street
Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus Street
SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road

West side suburbs:

Town of Chili Senior Center, 3235 Chili Ave, Chili
North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 North Greece Road, Greece

Central suburbs:

Marketplace Mall, 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Henrietta; use north entrance
Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Avenue, Irondequoit

East side suburbs:

Harris-Whalen Park Lodge, 2126 Penfield Road, Penfield
Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Perinton
Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive, Webster

