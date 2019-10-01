COMMENTARY: Why the trial of Kali Watkins matters 

The recent trial of Kali Watkins, a Webster teacher, coach and father-of-four recently acquitted of raping a teenage girl in a high school locker room, should spark a critical conversation in our community.



Put simply, the case perpetuated the well-founded belief that the criminal justice system is rigged against people of color.



Law enforcement failed to thoroughly investigate the allegation prior to charging Watkins. Then, the prosecution failed to adequately consider his alibi evidence. The result was a trial that came off looking like the desire to convict overshadowed the obligation to ensure justice.



The first question in an investigation is, “What happened?” The second is, “When did it happen?” Watkins was indicted on committing a single act of rape – sometime in an eight-week span. Eight weeks? Really?



That the prosecution couldn’t narrow the window appears in hindsight to have been a tactic to gain an advantage at trial. After all, how could Watkins defend himself without knowing when he allegedly committed the rape?

Gamesmanship Withholding information is a tried and true method for gaining an advantage in many disputes. It works because it leaves the opponent guessing and reduces the time in which to respond. This gamesmanship should never be tolerated in the criminal justice system, although it often is.



In the case of Watkins, who coached the junior varsity girls’ basketball team at Webster Schroeder High School, prosecutor Meredith Vacca provided no specifics on when the alleged rape occurred until the jury was being selected – seven months after the indictment.



Then, and only after the defense learned in discovery that the girl, a basketball player for Watkins, had claimed he raped her before a home game, was the window of time in which the crime could have occurred whittled down to five dates.



Armed with the five dates, a private investigator hired by the defense quickly established – through documentary evidence and witness testimony – that Watkins was somewhere other than in the school on three of the dates and times in question.



The defense poked a hole in a fourth date, too, when it discovered the girl’s father attended the game. The girl had claimed she was raped before a game her father didn’t attend.



The fifth date, which ended up being the one that the prosecution eventually settled on as the day of the alleged rape, the defense noted was a hectic and emotional day for Watkins that left only a tiny and unlikely window for an act of rape to occur.



There was no DNA evidence. No eye-witnesses. No confession. Nevertheless, the prosecution plowed ahead.

After a jury was seated, the prosecution argued the alleged rape took place in a six-minute time span inside the girls’ locker room on January 5.



School locker rooms are notoriously chaotic during school hours. Students and adults stream in and out in random and unpredictable ways. They are hardly secluded places wherein to forcibly rape a child, especially in six minutes. While it defied logic and common sense, the prosecution was undeterred.

Gagging the media The last piece of Vacca’s case was perhaps the most troubling of all. Her medical expert witness testified in open court there was no definitive physical evidence that the girl had ever had sexual intercourse.

But you probably didn’t hear about that testimony.



That’s because the presiding judge, state Supreme Court Justice Judith Sinclair, agreed to a request by the prosecution that media be gagged from reporting it. This was a radical departure from decades of precedent.



If a prosecutor wants to prevent trial testimony from being reported, she can ask the judge to close the courtroom and have the testimony given privately. But a closed courtroom can taint the defendant’s right to a public trial and provide grounds for appeal. It also requires the judge to specify on the record as to why closure of the courtroom was necessary and why less onerous methods weren’t available. This is no minor issue. The public’s presumptive right of access to its courts is firmly rooted in the Constitutions of the United States and New York.



While a judge may be allowed to prevent participants in a trial from speaking to the media (think Roger Stone), she cannot prevent the media from reporting on testimony during an open session of court. Our Founders despised closed courtrooms and gags because the Crown would use them when prosecuting colonists. Secrecy bred mistrust. Mistrust and secrecy are corrosive in a system of justice. The same applies today, perhaps more so.



Vacca claimed she wanted the media gagged to protect the accuser’s privacy, despite the media having adhered to its longstanding practice of not identifying victims of sexual abuse. Indeed, the media never even identified the alleged victim’s parents.



In any event, what happens during an open session of court is the public’s business, including expert testimony of the sort that was offered by this prosecutor.



Given the disturbing testimony of her expert witness, it stands to reason that Vacca requested the media gag because she recognized the testimony undermined her case and could lead the public to question why she was prosecuting at all. She is currently a candidate for state Supreme Court.

The defense speaks The defense presented an alibi for January 5. For most of that afternoon, Watkins was with his veterinarian deciding whether to euthanize his family dog, and exchanging text messages with his kids about it.

The defense did not end there.



Next it called Webster school district employees, who spoke of the busy locker room, its open layout, and how the windows of offices of female coaches look into the room. A coach testified that male coaches don’t enter the girls’ locker room without first announcing their presence and receiving confirmation from the girls inside that they’re dressed.



There was testimony that Watkins was often followed around the school and gym by his own children, further complicating any possible rape. And there was testimony that Watkins always wore long pants when he coached a game. Why did this matter? The girl claimed he was wearing shorts.



Details matter. All of this information was available to Webster police and the prosecution. Yet, they appeared to have chosen not to pursue it or to ignore it.

Speedy acquittal sends message The jury deliberated for less than three hours before acquitting Watkins. That is lightning fast in any criminal case, let alone an alleged rape of a minor.



Remember, the jury was made up of people just like you. They don’t want to see a child rapist go free. But nor do they want to see an innocent man go to prison.



It was a stinging rebuke that sent a clear message to the prosecution: don’t use juries to weed out cases that should never have been brought.



Interviewed after the acquittal, Vacca said, “We lose some. We get convictions on some.” Hers was a startlingly cavalier attitude after the jury body-slammed a case that could have put Watkins behind bars for 25 years.

The code of professional responsibility Lawyers, including prosecutors, are bound by something called the Code of Professional Responsibility. It states in part that “a prosecutor . . . shall not maintain a criminal charge when . . . it is obvious that the charge is not supported by probable cause.”



The code contains this rule because an unfounded criminal conviction destroys the life of that defendant and his or her family. State prison is no joke, particularly for those convicted of raping a child.



The job of a prosecutor is to seek justice, not convictions. Seeking justice means sometimes having to tell a child and her parents that the evidence is simply not there. Prosecuting any paper-thin case that could result in a wrongful conviction is an abrogation of that ethical responsibility.

A dual standard? Watkins is African American and the complainant is white. On this set of facts, is it at all surprising that people of color see in this case a dual standard?



Would a white suburbanite have been prosecuted on these same facts if the alleged victim was African American? Many people think the answer is a resounding no.



The prosecution of this case further undermined perceptions of the fairness of the criminal justice system held by people who feel victimized by it, and many people who do not. This is dangerous because our system of justice is only as good as it is perceived to be fair and impartial. Nothing corrodes the perception of fairness and impartiality faster than the reality of unfairness and partiality. Few things are worse for a community.

Work to be done This is not the first case where someone has been unfairly prosecuted and it won’t be the last.



Indeed, so pervasive is the problem that New York last year created a prosecutorial watchdog panel. Known as the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct, it would be made up of 11 appointees who review cases for compliance with ethical and professional standards.



The panel was conceived by Senator John DeFrancisco, an upstate conservative Republican friendly to law enforcement. He is also a frequent critic of the governor. The ink on the law was not yet dried when the District Attorneys Association of New York sued to block it. No surprise.



Regardless of what happens with the CPC litigation, a community discussion must begin that addresses the ethics of public prosecutions in cases where evidence of innocence is ignored or unreasonably discounted. A lack of accountability will ensure it happens again and again. We also know that current disciplinary avenues are inadequate, as prosecutors are given such a wide berth as to be practically beyond the reach of the state Attorney Grievance Committee, which oversees the conduct of attorneys.



The community discussion should start by gathering examples in which any member of law enforcement is alleged to have hidden, ignored, or not pursued evidence favorable to a defendant. That conduct should be made public to a degree that it cannot be ignored.



Justice is worth fighting for.



Christopher Thomas is a member of the WXXI Board of Trustees. CITY is a subsidiary of WXXI Public Broadcasting. Thomas is a private attorney, lifelong Democrat, member of the Brighton Democratic Committee, has served as legal counsel to the Monroe County Democratic Committee, and has chaired its Judicial Selection Committee. The opinions expressed are his own.