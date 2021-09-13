Wild Pink and Kitchen play cathartic indie pop at Bug Jar 

For fans of emotionally honest, DIY indie music, it’s hard to imagine a better lineup than Wild Pink and Kitchen. The bands have received accolades from Pitchfork and Rolling Stone, respectively, in the past year. While the groups take distinctly different musical directions, they share more in common than meets the eye — Wild Pink drummer Dan Keegan and Kitchen frontman James Keegan are cousins.
On Sept. 18, at 8 p.m., Wild Pink and Kitchen will come together at the Bug Jar for a family reunion, gracing the crowd with bedroom pop and indie tracks that act as the perfect soundscape for a chilly fall evening.
Wild Pink, a three-piece band out of New York City, bridges the divide between Americana groups like War on Drugs and the contemplative, ethereal songwriting of Sufjan Stevens. Its latest full-length release, “A Billion Little Lights,” caught the attention of critics across the globe and features vocal accompaniment from Julia Steiner of the indie rock band Ratboys.
Kitchen is well-known in the Rochester DIY scene for its cleverly-composed bedroom pop tracks, delivered by a changing cast of musicians. On the group’s most recent album, “Halloween in August,” James Keegan’s ability as a wordsmith shines, exploring dark themes through lyrics that could stand alone as admirable poetry.
The Rochester and Buffalo-based alternative rock band, Charit Way, will open the night with its powerful, dynamic tracks influenced by early 2000s post-hardcore bands like Coheed and Cambria.
Wild Pink and Kitchen share the bill on Saturday, September 18, at 8 p.m., at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $12. 21 and over admitted with ID; proof of vaccination required, masks strongly encouraged. For tickets, go to afterdarkpresents.com/wild-pink
.
Emmarae Stein is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click image