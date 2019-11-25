Wilt launches second Congressional bid 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Robin Wilt.

Robin Wilt has kicked off her campaign to run again for the 25th Congressional District. That’s the seat now held by Democrat Joe Morelle, who was elected last year to the spot that the late Louise Slaughter held for many years.Wilt ran unsuccessfully for the same congressional seat in a Democratic primary in June of 2018. She also ran for New York State Assembly last year, but later pulled out of that contest.Morelle has indicated he plans to run for re-election next year.“We deserve representation that reflects the priorities of the people of our District, not merely corporations," Wilt said in a statement. "That is why I am running for Congress in 2020.”Her campaign website says that she is running "to ensure that access to the American Dream is not foreclosed to future generations."When contacted about a possible opponent last summer, Morelle’s office provided a statement that said he has been, “fighting tirelessly to lower prescription drug prices and protect individuals with pre-existing conditions, safeguard our planet from the devastating effects of climate change, ensure every woman has the right to make her own healthcare decisions, and enact common-sense gun reform like universal background checks.”