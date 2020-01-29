Winter Guide: You've got (outdoor) options 

What's the point in complaining about Rochester's winter weather? This season has been relatively mild so far (fingers crossed, of course), and this is our home, so we might as well enjoy it and take pride in the seemingly innumerable outdoor recreation options available to us.

In this 2020 edition of our Winter Guide, we at CITY want to apprise you of all the possibilities by including a roundup of choice spots to sled, skate, ski, and snowshoe in the city, suburbs, and the surrounding Finger Lakes region. There's also a calendar of one-off events for readers who revel in winter recreation.

If you still think spending time outside in the winter isn't your thing, no worries. We won't leave you in the cold. Film writer Adam Lubitow has a lineup of movies that might just encourage you to escape the claustrophobic confines of your house or apartment and venture out into the open air. In any case, Declan Ryan and Daniel Kushner have created a winter playlist with music to inspire outside adventures, or at the very least, keep you comfy inside.

Winter Guide would be incomplete without highlighting the people who have the deepest history of winter recreation in this region. Arts & Entertainment Editor Rebecca Rafferty sheds light on Native American winter games. She also shares the magic of the Mendon Ponds Songbird Trail and how to experience it firsthand.

Music Editor Daniel Kushner looks into the educational philosophy, practical activities, and implementation of forest school programs in Rochester and Naples. And for something sweet, Declan Ryan uncovers the economic impact of that stickiest of regional delicacies — maple syrup.

Now it's your turn. What are your preferred winter activities, and where are your favorite places to do them? Do you think a layer of snow makes the city more pretty? Tag us in your winter activities on Instagram and Twitter (@roccitynews).