Winter, with its bitter-cold bite, is an inevitable reality in Rochester. But that doesn't mean you have to retreat into hibernation. Our 2019 Winter Guide is a curated compilation of cold-weather ideas and activities to warm the soul and coax you out of the winter blues.

A good way to get through the winter is to get out in it. There's a surprising amount of life in winter, if you know what to look for, and area nature centers are offering plenty of activities. Rebecca Rafferty offers some suggestions.

For those curious about trying a new sport we offer a look at the Never Ever League, an adult hockey program in Rochester for beginners looking to learn the basics of the game and play recreationally.

When you need an antidote to the outdoors, Pete Wayner has plenty of options with his overview of winter drinks in Rochester, including a local take on a classic Rust Belt cocktail, warming craft beers, and the appropriately titled "Winter Elixir."

When you're perfectly content to stay at home, Adam Lubitow shares nine binge-worthy TV series to watch as you while away the winter hours.

And Kate Stathis's "19 for '19" is a wide-ranging preview of things-to-do in the next two months, from ice skating to concerts, children's events to outdoor festivals.

Whatever you decide to do this winter, stay warm, and enjoy the season. Do you have your own tips for a fun winter? Share them with us below the article online at rochestercitynewspaper.com.