January 22, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

WORKSHOP | Adulting Class 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO

Stew is a dish that everyone craves this time of year, but it's uniquely difficult to find on a takeout menu. Fortunately, Genesee Country Village offers an opportunity to learn to make your own at this farm-to-table workshop in its "Adulting Class" series. Historic specialty cook Peggy Roll will teach attendees to create an old-fashioned beef stew with seasonal root vegetables, as well as buttermilk biscuits, using both antique and modern tools and technology.

Saturday, January 25, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Genesee Country Village & Museum Meeting Center, 1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford. Tickets $30, $27 for members. 538-6822; gcv.org.

