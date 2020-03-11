Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 11, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

WORKSHOP | "Magic: The Gathering" Workshop 

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE STRONG, ROCHESTER, NEW YORK
  • COURTESY OF THE STRONG, ROCHESTER, NEW YORK

A bit before "Yu-Gi-Oh!" and "Pokémon" were a thing, my gen had a role-playing card game called "Magic: The Gathering," which was recently inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame. The game entails a collectible set of cards featuring creatures with different skills, illustrated by fantasy artists, which players use to battle one another. To completely out myself as one particular kind of nerd, I had quite the competitive green deck once upon a time. Anyway, this week The Strong is hosting a "Magic: The Gathering" workshop to teach the game to a younger set. It's geared toward ages 10 to 15 and co-presented by experts from Rochester-based gaming shop Just Games.

Saturday, March 14, 2 to 5 p.m. The Strong Museum of Play, 1 Manhattan Square. Tickets are $15. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.

