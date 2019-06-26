WORLD FOLK | O's Pipa and Friends 

Rochester has a veritable treasure in the music of Leah Ou, who performs under the moniker O's Pipa. As the name suggests, Ou plays the pipa, a Chinese folk instrument with similarities to the lute. Ou is a truly dynamic player, delivering beautiful tremolo melodies with classical precision. She also pulls off the daunting task of achieving legato phrasing with a percussive sensibility. Though the pipa is not very familiar to American audiences, Ou makes the emphatic case that it should be. And I couldn't possibly argue with that. O's Pipa will perform as part of a July residency on Mondays at The Little.

O's Pipa and Friends will play on Monday, July 1, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; ospipa.bandcamp.com.