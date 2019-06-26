Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 26, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

WORLD FOLK | O's Pipa and Friends 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMILY PATTEN
  • PHOTO BY EMILY PATTEN

Rochester has a veritable treasure in the music of Leah Ou, who performs under the moniker O's Pipa. As the name suggests, Ou plays the pipa, a Chinese folk instrument with similarities to the lute. Ou is a truly dynamic player, delivering beautiful tremolo melodies with classical precision. She also pulls off the daunting task of achieving legato phrasing with a percussive sensibility. Though the pipa is not very familiar to American audiences, Ou makes the emphatic case that it should be. And I couldn't possibly argue with that. O's Pipa will perform as part of a July residency on Mondays at The Little.

O's Pipa and Friends will play on Monday, July 1, 7 p.m. at The Little Theatre Café, 240 East Avenue. Free. 258-0400. thelittle.org/music; ospipa.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
26 Thu
27 Fri
28 Sat
29 Sun
30 Mon
1 Tue
2

Ryan Barski @ Central Library

Infrared Radiation Orchestra @ Record Archive

Hey Mabel @ Marge's Lakeside Inn

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

June 26- 2, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Questions and protests as Lake Ontario's levels rise
Homeowners and businesses on Lake Ontario are facing the second round of destructive flooding in three years. The lake rose to record springtime peaks in 2017, but the levels this May and June have been even higher. read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.