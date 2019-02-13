WORLD | Ladysmith Black Mambazo 

Established in the early 1960's, Ladysmith Black Mambazo draws from Isicathamiya, a choral singing style developed in the mines of South Africa, where migrant workers used the songs as an expression of their struggles. Ladysmith Black Mambazo launched onto the international scene in 1986 with the release of Paul Simon's landmark album, "Graceland." Since then, there have been plenty of accolades, including five Grammy Awards; the group has also appeared on numerous movie soundtracks and recorded with artists as diverse as Dolly Parton and Stevie Wonder.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo performs on Saturday, February 16, 8 p.m. at Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca Street, Geneva. $28-$38. 866-355-5483. thesmith.org; mambazo.com.