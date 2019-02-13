Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 13, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

WORLD | Ladysmith Black Mambazo 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO MANAGEMENT
  • PHOTO BY LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO MANAGEMENT

Established in the early 1960's, Ladysmith Black Mambazo draws from Isicathamiya, a choral singing style developed in the mines of South Africa, where migrant workers used the songs as an expression of their struggles. Ladysmith Black Mambazo launched onto the international scene in 1986 with the release of Paul Simon's landmark album, "Graceland." Since then, there have been plenty of accolades, including five Grammy Awards; the group has also appeared on numerous movie soundtracks and recorded with artists as diverse as Dolly Parton and Stevie Wonder.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo performs on Saturday, February 16, 8 p.m. at Smith Opera House, 82 Seneca Street, Geneva. $28-$38. 866-355-5483. thesmith.org; mambazo.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Roman Divezur

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
13 Thu
14 Fri
15 Sat
16 Sun
17 Mon
18 Tue
19

Morgxn @ Record Archive

Busted Valentines @ Record Archive

Busted Valentines @ Record Archive

Alex & Nick @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Winter Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
February 13-19, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Education... means emancipation
What would Frederick Douglass think now of the state of education in the city he loved? Seven Rochesterians – community leaders, students, and parents – offer their assessment and their advice.
read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.