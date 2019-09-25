Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 25, 2019

WORLD MUSIC | Karuna: Hamid Drake and Adam Rudolph 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY HIROSHI TAKAOKA
  • PHOTO BY HIROSHI TAKAOKA

"Karuna" is a term meaning compassion in the spiritual path of Buddhism. If you apply that concept to music, it would be tough to find two more sympathetic players than percussionists Hamid Drake and Adam Rudolph. When they play together, it's as if they are speaking to each other through their instruments. Aside from drums, they'll be enriching their sonic palettes with djembe, thumb pianos, tabla, vocals, and more. Drake has played with Archie Shepp, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, and many more, while Rudolph has worked with Pharaoh Sanders, Sam Rivers, Yusef Lateef, and others.

Karuna performs Tuesday, October 1, 8 p.m. at Bop Shop Records, 1460 Monroe Avenue. $15 for students; $20 at the door. 271-3354. bopshop.com; adamrudoph.bandcamp.com.

