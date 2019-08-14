WORLD | Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound 

Milwaukee-based songwriter-guitarist and musicologist Paul Cebar reflects his fascination for African, Latin American, and Caribbean styles in his music. Cebar began performing in 1976 and now enjoys the company of his band, Tomorrow Sound, consisting of drummer Reggie Bordeaux, percussionist Mac Perkins, bassist Mike Fredrickson, and keyboardist-saxophonist Bob Jennings. The band delivers an original mix of soul, funk, pop, and world music influences, featuring punchy horn lines and percussive rhythms. Cebar's tenor voice has a bluesy airiness that adds melodic depth — similar to Neil Diamond — accented by soft backing harmonies. Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound performs rhythmic spirituals and danceable love anthems with palpable communal energy.

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound will perform on Tuesday, August 20, 8 p.m. at Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; paulcebar.com.