WORLD | The Afro-Semitic Experience 

The Afro-Semitic Experience is a musical and spiritual collective formed in 1998 by African-American pianist-composer Warren Byrd and Jewish-American bassist David Chevan. With a universal message of "Unity in the Community," the band also provides a holistic workshop program that guides students through a journey of musical self-discovery. The Afro-Semitic Experience provides an uplifting mix of jazz, pop, rock, and soul. Listeners can enjoy soft shuffles and upbeat dance numbers in an accessible jazz format. Each of the members have decades worth of experience, together creating a dynamic of smooth horn lines, dreamy slide guitar timbres, and engaging storytelling.

The Afro-Semitic Experience will perform on Thursday, May 30, 6:30pm at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10-$20. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; afrosemiticexperience.net.