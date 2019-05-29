Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 29, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

WORLD | The Afro-Semitic Experience 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DANNY DEUTSCH
  • PHOTO BY DANNY DEUTSCH

The Afro-Semitic Experience is a musical and spiritual collective formed in 1998 by African-American pianist-composer Warren Byrd and Jewish-American bassist David Chevan. With a universal message of "Unity in the Community," the band also provides a holistic workshop program that guides students through a journey of musical self-discovery. The Afro-Semitic Experience provides an uplifting mix of jazz, pop, rock, and soul. Listeners can enjoy soft shuffles and upbeat dance numbers in an accessible jazz format. Each of the members have decades worth of experience, together creating a dynamic of smooth horn lines, dreamy slide guitar timbres, and engaging storytelling.

The Afro-Semitic Experience will perform on Thursday, May 30, 6:30pm at Abilene Bar and Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way. $10-$20. 232-3230. abilenebarandlounge.com; afrosemiticexperience.net.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
29 Thu
30 Fri
31 Sat
1 Sun
2 Mon
3 Tue
4

Isaiah @ Record Archive

Aaron West & The Roaring Twenties, Diva Sweetly @ Montage Music Hall

Rochester Folkus: Bonnie Abrams & Allen Hopkins @ Downstairs Cabaret Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Dish 2019

This Week's Issue

May 29- 4, 2019
Cover Story:
Growing Pains
Rochester is still developing as a bike-friendly city read more ...

By Jeremy Moule

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.