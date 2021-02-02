Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

February 02, 2021 Music » Music Reviews

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Worm Quartet's 'The Pac-Man EP' is nonsensical fun 

By
click to enlarge wormquartet_albumcover.jpg
With a project called Worm Quartet that’s actually a one-man band consisting of a musician going by the moniker Shoebox, it’s not hard to see that nonsensical fun, bordering on craziness, awaits your ears.

The latest Worm Quartet release from Shoebox — whose real name is Timothy Crist — is a synth-driven, 11-track collection called “The Pac-Man EP.” Featuring clever, rapid-fire lyrics, the songs are full of acerbic wit and juvenile humor capable of making you shoot milk out of your nose.


“I’ve got a pocket full of quarters and I'm going to the arcade,” Crist sings on “Pac-Man Fever,” as if he were St. Michael, about to slay the dragon. The EP is a loving, if irreverent homage, as indicated by the song “I Had Sex With Pac-Man.”

Amidst the swirling goofiness, Crist manages to pack in some remarkable instrumentation — like when the brief solos on “Pac-Man Fever” recall the violent electro-distortion of Nine Inch Nails. This is nothing but fun. Game on.

Frank De Blase is CITY’s music writer. He can be reached at fdeblase@rochester-citynews.com.
click to enlarge champion-story-banner.gif

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Music Reviews »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
2 Wed
3 Thu
4 Fri
5 Sat
6 Sun
7 Mon
8
John McCutcheon @ Livestream

John McCutcheon @ Livestream

ECMS General Recital @ Eastman School of Music

Student Degree Recital: Chuyue Zhang, piano @ Eastman School of Music

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News