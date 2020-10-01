WXXI live forum examines racial disparities in Rochester 

WXXI hosts its fifth live, televised forum. This edition will examine racial disparities in Rochester.
The death of Daniel Prude after city police restrained him has brought a national spotlight on racial disparities in local policing and health care. Panelists will discuss the root causes of those issues, and actions that should be taken to create systemic change.
WXXI Live Forum: Racial Disparities in Rochester airs Thursday, October 1 at 8 p.m. on WXXI-TV and AM 1370. It will also stream here on roccitynews.org, on WXXINews.org
, and on @WXXINews and @CityNewspaper on Facebook. The discussion will be hosted by longtime Rochester broadcaster Norma Holland
.
Panelists include:
• Dr. April Aycock, Ed.D., licensed mental health counselor, and masters-level credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor
• Simeon Banister, vice president of community programs at the Rochester Area Community Foundation, and member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group
• Dr. Janice Harbin, DDS, president and CEO of Anthony Jordan Health Center
• Natalie Ann Knott, assistant public defender with the Monroe County Public Defender's Office
• Marvin Stepherson, retired Rochester Police Department sergeant, and adjunct professor of criminal justice administration at Roberts Wesleyan College
Community members can ask panelists questions during the broadcast or submit them in advance by calling 585-209-3180 or emailing them to forum@wxxi.org
. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter and Facebook, tagging @WXXINews.
Following the television and radio broadcast, the conversation will continue online until 9:30 p.m. on WXXINews.org and @WXXINews on Facebook Live.
WXXI Live Forum: Racial Disparities in Rochester is made possible with support from The Greater Rochester Health Foundation and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.
