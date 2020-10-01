WXXI live forum examines racial disparities in Rochester 

• Dr. April Aycock, Ed.D., licensed mental health counselor, and masters-level credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor

• Simeon Banister, vice president of community programs at the Rochester Area Community Foundation, and member of the Greater Rochester Black Agenda Group

• Dr. Janice Harbin, DDS, president and CEO of Anthony Jordan Health Center

• Natalie Ann Knott, assistant public defender with the Monroe County Public Defender's Office

• Marvin Stepherson, retired Rochester Police Department sergeant, and adjunct professor of criminal justice administration at Roberts Wesleyan College