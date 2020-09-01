WXXI live forum explores the challenges of reopening schools 

On Tuesday, WXXI hosts its fourth live, televised forum. This edition will explore reopening schools.
On August 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all schools in the state would be allowed to reopen. Local administrators, teachers, parents, and students have spent the summer gearing up for attending school – either in-person or virtually – during a pandemic.
WXXI LIVE FORUM: Reopening Schools will air Tuesday, September 1 at 8 p.m. on WXXI-TV and simulcast on AM 1370. It will also stream on roccitynews.org, WXXINews.org, and @WXXINews and @CityNewspaper on Facebook Live.
Hosted by Evan Dawson of WXXI News’ Connections, the broadcast will cover local districts’ plans for reopening; questions and concerns from teachers, parents, and students; and how superintendents, physicians, and local leaders are preparing for the challenges ahead.
Panelists include:
• Kathleen Graupman, superintendent of Greece Central School District, and president of the Monroe County Council of Superintendents
• Gene Mancuso, superintendent of Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District
• Dr. Michael Mendoza, M.D., Monroe County Public Health Commissioner
• Lesli Myers-Small, superintendent of Rochester City School District
• Leslie Seltzer, vice president, Brighton PTSA
Community members can ask panelists questions during the broadcast or submit them in advance by calling 585-209-3180 or emailing them to forum@wxxi.org
. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter and Facebook, tagging @WXXINews.
