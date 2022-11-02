Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 02, 2022 Arts & Entertainment » Literature

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Yoga teacher Anderson Allen blends movement with writing at 'Scribe and Move' 

By
click to enlarge Poet and yoga instructor Anderson Allen leads participants during a "Scribe and Move" session. - PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH
  • PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH
  • Poet and yoga instructor Anderson Allen leads participants during a "Scribe and Move" session.
Anderson Allen, a yoga teacher and poet, stands with his heels grounded to the floor and arms stretched toward the sky, as if reaching for the sun.

The “extended mountain pose” inspires him to connect his physical being to his creative spirit. Worlds collide.

“‘What is it that I want to give back? What is it that I’m reaching for? What is it that I want to welcome into my space?’” he asks. “It starts to mean something different each and every time I do it.”

Allen leads a free weekly class at the Avenue Blackbox Theatre called “Scribe to Move” that blends a yoga session with a writing session. The idea behind the 90-minute class, Allen says, is that physical movement enables participants to achieve a “deeper level of inquiry.”

click to enlarge Anderson Allen. - PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH
  • PHOTO BY JACOB WALSH
  • Anderson Allen.
“Writing, it’s me observing the mental, emotional, spiritual faculties of my person,” Allen says. “And the movement allows me to really just come into inquiry about that.”

Allen took his first yoga class in 2019, at the Avenue Blackbox Theatre, as part of the theater’s Wellness Wednesday events.

“Scribe and Move” isn’t your typical yoga class. Yoga is taught during the first half of the class, while the remainder of the time is reserved for reflective writing and sharing.

The class is presented by both the Avenue and Yoga 4 a Good Hood, which offers yoga classes for BIPOC communities and offers yoga teacher training.

For more details on “Scribe and Move,” go to avenueblackbox.eventbrite.com.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY's arts editor and can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
click image bestof22_footer5.jpg

Tags: , , , ,

More Literature »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
2 Thu
3 Fri
4 Sat
5 Sun
6 Mon
7 Tue
8
Numinous Pools - Virtual Artist Talk @ Rochester Contemporary Art Center

Numinous Pools - Virtual Artist Talk @ Rochester Contemporary Art Center

Using experimental moving image projects the artists featured in Numinous Pools reflect...
Oscar Movie! @ Fairport Public Library

Oscar Movie! @ Fairport Public Library

Join us on the 1st Friday afternoon of the month for an...
Oscar Movie Night @ Fairport Public Library

Oscar Movie Night @ Fairport Public Library

Join us on the 1st Thursday night of the month for an...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2022 CITY News