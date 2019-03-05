Yonder Mountain String Band, Maceo Parker among Lilac Festival headliners 

-
LEFT PHOTO BY EMILY BUTLER; RIGHT PHOTO BY LAURENT GRAFFION
Yonder Mountain String Band (left) will play the Rochester Lilac Festival on May 10, while saxophonist Maceo Parker will take the festival stage on May 16.
The 2019 Rochester Lilac Festival’s lineup, announced today, is a familiar mix of jam-friendly artists, legendary names, and popular tribute bands. There aren’t very many surprises, but there are plenty of acts that’ll satisfy the Lilac Festival faithful.
The focus is clearly on musicians who combine great technical skill with an energetic stage presence. Highlights are Yonder Mountain String Band, with its its distinctive brand of progressive bluegrass, on Friday, May 10; BB King’s Blues Band with singer Michael Lee, who came to prominence on the NBC show “The Voice,” on Monday, May 13; reggae royalty Julian Marley on Tuesday, May 14; and saxophone great Maceo Parker and his blend of jazz, funk, and soul on Thursday, May 16.
Notable sub-headliners are local soul standouts Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People, playing in support of BB King’s Blues Band and Michael Lee on May 13; dynamic soul singer Eli “Paperboy” Reed, on Wednesday, May 15, and funk guitarist Cory Wong, opening for Maceo Parker on May 16.
Sub-headliners take the stage at 5:30 p.m., and headliners will play at 7 p.m. All festival concerts are free, but VIP tickets – which include front-stage access, private cash bar, lounge areas, air-conditioned restrooms, and more – are available. The complete Rochester Lilac Festival concert lineup of headliners and sub-headliners:
May 10: Yonder Mountain String Band
May 11: The New Mastersounds, with Willie Nile
May 12: Big Something
May 13: BB King’s Blues Band featuring Michael Lee, with by Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People
May 14: Julian Marley
May 15: Lee Rocker (of The Stray Cats), supported by Eli “Paperboy” Reed
May 16: Maceo Parker, with Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck)
May 17: Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II
May 18: Zac Brown Tribute Band
May 19: The Lizards (Phish tribute band), with Big Eyed Phish (Dave Matthews tribute band), The Blind Owl Band, Alyssa Trahan, and Bella's Bartok
More information, including the complete lineup, is available at lilacfestival.com
